New Media Solutions Clinches Gold and Two Silvers at Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026

Sri Lankan digital marketing firm New Media Solutions has added fresh hardware to its trophy cabinet, walking away with one Gold and two Silver awards at the prestigious Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026 awards ceremony.

A Strong Showing at a Coveted Industry Event

The Dragons of Sri Lanka is widely regarded as one of the country's most competitive platforms for recognising excellence in creative and digital communications. Earning multiple accolades at a single edition is considered a significant achievement for any agency, and New Media Solutions' haul this year underlines the company's growing reputation within the local industry.

The triple win signals continued momentum for the firm, which has been building its portfolio of digital and creative services in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Recognition Across Categories

While specific campaign details tied to each award were not disclosed, the breadth of the wins — spanning a Gold and two Silver distinctions — suggests that New Media Solutions demonstrated consistent performance across more than one category of entry, reflecting versatility in its creative output.

What the Win Means for the Industry

For Sri Lanka's digital marketing sector, accolades such as those handed out at the Dragons serve as an important benchmark, encouraging agencies to push creative boundaries and deliver measurable results for clients.

New Media Solutions' success is likely to further elevate local confidence in homegrown digital expertise at a time when Sri Lankan businesses are increasingly prioritising their online presence and marketing strategies.

The company is expected to build on this recognition as it continues to compete both locally and regionally in the months ahead.