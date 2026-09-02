Former Hambantota Mayor Eraj Ravindra Fernando Found Dead at Colombo Flat

Former Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council, Eraj Ravindra Fernando, has been found dead inside a flat in Bambalapitiya, Colombo, according to police sources.

Body Discovered at Colombo Residence

Authorities confirmed the discovery of Fernando's body at the Bambalapitiya apartment, sending shockwaves through political and civic circles across the island. The former municipal leader, who had served as Mayor of Hambantota, was found deceased at the premises, prompting an immediate police response.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been officially disclosed as authorities continue their inquiries into the matter.

Fernando had been a prominent figure in Hambantota's local government, having served in the capacity of Mayor of the Hambantota Municipal Council. His sudden and unexpected death has drawn significant attention from across the country.

Authorities Appeal for Patience

Law enforcement officials are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses. The public and Fernando's associates have been urged to allow authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry before drawing any conclusions.

More details are expected to emerge as police continue their examination of the scene and circumstances surrounding the former mayor's untimely death.