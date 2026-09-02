Kamindu Mendis Loses Sri Lanka White-Ball Vice-Captaincy After Brief Tenure

Sri Lanka's rising batting star Kamindu Mendis has been stripped of his white-ball vice-captaincy role, just months after being handed the prestigious position, in a surprise move by the national cricket selectors.

A Short-Lived Appointment

Mendis had been elevated to the position of vice-captain for both Sri Lanka's One Day International and Twenty20 International sides not long ago, in what was seen as a significant show of faith from the selectors in the talented middle-order batsman. However, that tenure has now come to an abrupt end, with the selectors opting to make a change in the team's leadership structure.

The decision has raised eyebrows within Sri Lankan cricket circles, given the relatively short period Mendis occupied the role. No detailed official explanation has been provided publicly regarding the reasoning behind the reshuffle.

Mendis Still a Key Figure

Despite losing the vice-captaincy, Kamindu Mendis remains a vital cog in Sri Lanka's white-ball setup. The left-handed batsman has earned widespread admiration for his elegant stroke play and composure at the crease, and is expected to continue featuring prominently in the national squad across both limited-overs formats.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and commentators alike will be watching closely to see who steps into the vice-captaincy role and how this leadership change impacts team dynamics ahead of upcoming international commitments.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka Cricket

Leadership stability has been an ongoing talking point within Sri Lanka cricket in recent years, with the team navigating several transitions across formats. This latest development adds another chapter to that ongoing conversation, as selectors continue to shape a unit capable of competing consistently at the highest level.

Further announcements regarding the revised leadership structure are expected from Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

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