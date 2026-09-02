Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Results Now Available Online, Department of Examinations Announces

The Department of Examinations has officially announced the release of results for the 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, bringing much-anticipated news for thousands of students and their families across Sri Lanka.

Parents and students who sat the highly competitive examination are now able to access their results through the Department of Examinations' official online portal at doenets.lk.

A High-Stakes Milestone for Young Students

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is one of the most significant academic assessments in the Sri Lankan primary education system. Each year, it is sat by tens of thousands of students island-wide, with successful candidates earning the opportunity to gain entry into leading national schools as well as financial assistance to support their continued education.

The examination plays a crucial role in shaping the academic futures of young Sri Lankans, and the release of results is invariably a moment of great anticipation for families throughout the country.

How to Access Your Results

Students and parents wishing to view their results are advised to visit the Department of Examinations' official website. The following steps are generally recommended when checking results online:

Visit the official Department of Examinations website at doenets.lk

Navigate to the results section on the homepage

Enter the relevant examination index number and other required details

Submit the information to view the result

The Department has urged candidates to use only the official government portal to access their results and to avoid third-party websites that may carry inaccurate or misleading information.

What Comes Next

Following the release of results, qualified students will proceed through the school selection and placement process administered by the Ministry of Education. Families of successful candidates are encouraged to follow official announcements closely regarding the next steps in the admission process for national schools.

The Department of Examinations has not yet issued further details regarding cut-off scores or district-wise performance statistics, but additional information is expected to be made available through official channels in the coming days.

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