Sajith Premadasa Raises Alarm Over Alleged Irregularities in Eastern Container Terminal Development

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities and malpractices in the second phase of development work at the Eastern Container Terminal (ECT), calling for immediate transparency and accountability from the government.

Opposition Leader Sounds the Alarm

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), brought the matter to public attention, alleging that the ongoing development project at the Eastern Container Terminal has been marred by questionable practices that warrant urgent scrutiny. He called on the relevant authorities to provide a full and transparent account of the procurement and implementation processes involved in the project.

Concerns Over Public Resources

The Opposition Leader stressed that major infrastructure projects of this scale carry significant implications for the Sri Lankan economy and the livelihoods of the people, and that any misuse of public funds or abuse of process must be investigated without delay.

Allegations of irregularities in the second phase of the ECT development project

Calls for full government transparency over procurement processes

Demands for accountability from responsible authorities

Premadasa urged the government to ensure that all infrastructure development is conducted with the highest standards of integrity, warning that the public will not tolerate the misappropriation of national resources.

Strategic Importance of the Eastern Container Terminal

The Eastern Container Terminal, located at the Port of Colombo, is considered one of Sri Lanka's most strategically vital port facilities. Its development has long been a subject of national and international interest, given its potential to significantly boost the country's trade capacity and position Colombo as a leading transshipment hub in South Asia.

The Opposition's latest move is expected to intensify political pressure on the government to address concerns surrounding the management of large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka continues its efforts toward economic recovery.