National Water Board Announces 24-Hour Supply Suspension Across Colombo and Surrounding Areas
Residents across Colombo and its suburban neighbourhoods are being urged to make advance preparations after the National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced a complete suspension of water supply lasting 24 hours.
Areas Affected
The water cut is set to impact several areas within the Colombo district, affecting a significant number of households, businesses, and institutions that depend on the national grid for their daily water needs.
Reason for the Interruption
While full details surrounding the cause of the suspension have yet to be elaborated upon by the Board, such interruptions are typically carried out to facilitate essential maintenance, repair work, or upgrades to the existing water supply infrastructure.
Advice for Residents
Authorities are encouraging the public to take the following precautionary steps ahead of the suspension:
- Store sufficient drinking water and water for household use well in advance
- Make alternative arrangements for cooking and sanitation needs during the 24-hour period
- Avoid unnecessary wastage of stored water reserves
- Monitor official announcements from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board for updates
Public Urged to Stay Informed
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has asked affected residents to remain patient during this period and to follow official communications closely. Normal supply is expected to resume once the suspension period concludes, though residents are advised to allow for some delay before full pressure is restored to their areas.
Residents in affected zones are strongly encouraged to begin storing water immediately to minimise inconvenience during the 24-hour cut.
Further updates are expected to be issued by the Board as the situation develops.
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24 hours means at least 48 in reality, we all know this
exactly, last time they said 6 hours and it went 3 days