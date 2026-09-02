National Water Board Announces 24-Hour Supply Suspension Across Colombo and Surrounding Areas

Residents across Colombo and its suburban neighbourhoods are being urged to make advance preparations after the National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced a complete suspension of water supply lasting 24 hours.

Areas Affected

The water cut is set to impact several areas within the Colombo district, affecting a significant number of households, businesses, and institutions that depend on the national grid for their daily water needs.

Reason for the Interruption

While full details surrounding the cause of the suspension have yet to be elaborated upon by the Board, such interruptions are typically carried out to facilitate essential maintenance, repair work, or upgrades to the existing water supply infrastructure.

Advice for Residents

Authorities are encouraging the public to take the following precautionary steps ahead of the suspension:

Store sufficient drinking water and water for household use well in advance

Make alternative arrangements for cooking and sanitation needs during the 24-hour period

Avoid unnecessary wastage of stored water reserves

Monitor official announcements from the National Water Supply and Drainage Board for updates

Public Urged to Stay Informed

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has asked affected residents to remain patient during this period and to follow official communications closely. Normal supply is expected to resume once the suspension period concludes, though residents are advised to allow for some delay before full pressure is restored to their areas.

Residents in affected zones are strongly encouraged to begin storing water immediately to minimise inconvenience during the 24-hour cut.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the Board as the situation develops.

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