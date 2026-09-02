Dasun Shanaka Returns to Sri Lanka's ODI Squad for England Series

Sri Lanka have recalled veteran all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to their One Day International squad ahead of the upcoming series against England, signalling a return to the national setup for the former captain.

Shanaka Back in the Fold

Shanaka, who previously led Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket, has been brought back into the ODI squad as the selectors look to bolster their options against a formidable England side. The experienced campaigner's inclusion reflects the team management's desire to draw on his leadership experience and ability to contribute with both bat and ball in the middle order.

A Familiar Face for High-Stakes Cricket

The all-rounder's recall comes at a significant moment for Sri Lankan cricket, with the England series presenting an important opportunity for the side to build form and confidence in the 50-over format. Shanaka has long been regarded as a dependable performer under pressure, capable of shifting the momentum of a match with his aggressive batting and handy medium-pace bowling.

What to Expect

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely to see how Shanaka integrates back into the squad dynamic. Key points surrounding his return include:

His vast experience in high-pressure ODI cricket

His ability to play a finisher's role in the batting lineup

His contribution as a bowling option in the middle overs

His potential influence on younger squad members as a senior figure

The England ODI series is expected to serve as a crucial preparation ground for Sri Lanka as they continue to plan for future global tournaments, making squad selection and player form matters of considerable national interest.

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