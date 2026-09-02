Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to Lead High-Stakes UAE Mission Targeting Jobs, Trade and Tourism

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is set to embark on an official two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from September 2 to 3, with a strong focus on strengthening bilateral ties across three critical areas — employment opportunities, trade expansion, and tourism promotion.

A Strategic Diplomatic Push

The visit comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to reinvigorate its foreign relations and secure economic partnerships that can support the island nation's ongoing recovery. The UAE, home to a sizeable Sri Lankan expatriate community, represents one of the most important bilateral relationships in the country's diplomatic portfolio.

Foreign Minister Herath's engagements during the trip are expected to include high-level meetings with Emirati counterparts and officials, with discussions centred on broadening avenues for Sri Lankan workers seeking employment in the Gulf nation, deepening trade links between the two countries, and attracting UAE-based tourists to Sri Lanka.

Key Areas on the Agenda

Expanding employment pathways for Sri Lankan nationals in the UAE

Strengthening bilateral trade and investment flows

Promoting Sri Lanka as a premier tourism destination for UAE visitors

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

Worker remittances from Sri Lankans employed in the UAE form a vital pillar of the country's foreign exchange earnings. Any agreements or frameworks that facilitate greater employment opportunities abroad are likely to have a direct and positive impact on household incomes and national reserves.

On the trade front, both nations have previously expressed interest in deepening commercial ties, and this visit is anticipated to build further momentum toward formalising arrangements that benefit exporters on both sides.

Tourism, meanwhile, remains one of Sri Lanka's most promising sectors for economic revival. With the UAE serving as a major travel hub and source market, efforts to court Emirati and regional visitors could yield significant dividends for the local hospitality and services industry.

The Foreign Minister's visit underscores the Colombo government's intent to pursue active and results-driven diplomacy as it charts a course toward sustained economic stabilisation and growth.