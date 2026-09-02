Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith Urges All Sri Lankans to Unite in Prayer for Easter Sunday Attack Truth

A Nation Called to Pray

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has issued a heartfelt appeal to Sri Lankans across the island to come together in prayer, seeking truth and justice in connection with the devastating Easter Sunday attacks that claimed hundreds of lives in April 2019.

A Plea That Echoes Across Faiths

The Archbishop of Colombo, who has long been one of the most prominent voices demanding accountability for the coordinated bombings that targeted churches and luxury hotels, urged citizens of all religious backgrounds to join in what he described as a collective spiritual effort to bring the full truth to light.

The cardinal's call reflects the deep frustration felt by victims' families and the wider Catholic community, many of whom feel that years after the tragedy, those truly responsible have yet to face justice. Despite multiple investigations and parliamentary inquiries, key questions surrounding the attacks remain unanswered.

Wounds That Have Not Healed

The Easter Sunday bombings, which killed more than 260 people and wounded hundreds more, remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. The attacks struck three churches — including St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa — as well as three five-star hotels in Colombo, on the morning of Easter Sunday.

Cardinal Ranjith has consistently argued that a full and transparent investigation must be conducted, and that political interference has obstructed the path to justice. He has previously called on international bodies to assist in uncovering the truth.

A Spiritual Response to an Unresolved Tragedy

By calling for islandwide prayer, the cardinal is reinforcing the message that the search for truth is not only a legal or political matter, but also a moral and spiritual one. He has urged parishes, communities, and individuals nationwide to participate in this act of collective remembrance and petition.

For the families of those killed and maimed in the blasts, the cardinal's continued advocacy remains a source of both comfort and resolve as they await answers that have been too long in coming.

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