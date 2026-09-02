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Five Arrested Over Massive 471kg Crystal Meth Haul Hidden in Freight Container

02 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Five Arrested Over Massive 471kg Crystal Meth Haul Hidden in Freight Container

Authorities have arrested five suspects in connection with one of Sri Lanka's largest recent drug seizures — more than 471 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ICE', discovered concealed within a freight container.

Multi-National Suspects in Custody

Among those taken into custody are three Pakistani nationals, alongside two Sri Lankan citizens. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the country's ongoing battle against the trafficking of hard narcotics, particularly the increasingly prevalent synthetic drug ICE.

Massive Haul Concealed in Cargo

The drugs, weighing in excess of 471 kilograms, were found hidden inside a freight container — a method commonly employed by international drug trafficking networks to smuggle large consignments across borders under the cover of legitimate cargo shipments.

The detection represents one of the most substantial seizures of crystal methamphetamine recorded in recent times, underlining growing concerns over Sri Lanka being used as a transit or destination point for narcotics moving through the region.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing investigations into the full extent of the smuggling operation, including the origins of the shipment, its intended destination, and the wider network believed to be behind the consignment. Further arrests are not being ruled out as the probe deepens.

Crystal methamphetamine has emerged as a serious public health and law enforcement concern across South and Southeast Asia in recent years, with enforcement agencies repeatedly warning of its increasing availability and destructive social impact.

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N
Nadeesha Kumari 02 Sep 2026

471kg means this is not small operation. someone big behind this for sure.

N
Nimal Fernando 02 Sep 2026

exactly, the small fish only getting caught. who brought the container through customs?

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