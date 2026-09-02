Colombo Magistrate Demands Health Report on Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay

The Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena has issued an order directing the Director of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka to submit a comprehensive medical report on the health condition of former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay.

Court Seeks Clarity on Detainee's Medical Status

The directive was issued during proceedings held at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, reflecting the judiciary's intent to ensure transparency regarding the physical wellbeing of Sallay, who has been a central figure in ongoing legal proceedings.

Magistrate Amarasena's order underscores the court's responsibility to monitor the condition of individuals held in state custody, particularly those undergoing medical supervision at government health institutions.

Background

Suresh Sallay, a former senior intelligence official, has been the subject of significant legal scrutiny in Sri Lanka. His case has attracted widespread public and political attention given his high-profile role in the country's intelligence apparatus.

The National Hospital's director is expected to furnish the requested health report to the court within the stipulated timeframe, after which further proceedings are anticipated based on the findings contained in the submission.

The case continues to be closely watched by legal observers and the general public alike.

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