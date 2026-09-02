Janasetha Front Leader Venerable Seelarathana Thera Attacked in Weeragula

Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thera, the leader of the Janasetha Front, was physically assaulted this morning in the Weeragula area, according to reports received by Lanka Newspapers.

The attack on the senior Buddhist monk and prominent civil society figure has drawn widespread concern, with many calling for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

Venerable Seelarathana Thera is a well-known public figure in Sri Lanka, recognised for his outspoken stance on social and political issues through the Janasetha Front movement.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the assault, including the identity of the alleged perpetrators and the extent of any injuries sustained, have not yet been confirmed by authorities at the time of reporting.

Law enforcement has been urged to act swiftly in response to the incident. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.