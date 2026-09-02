Hunas Holdings Forges Strategic Alliance with Tokyo-Based CCH Inc. to Boost Real Estate and Hospitality Sectors

Sri Lanka's diversified conglomerate Hunas Holdings has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Japan-based CCH Inc., marking a significant step in the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in the real estate and hospitality industries.

The partnership was formally announced on August 31, 2026, with both entities committing to jointly manage operations across the two key sectors. The alliance is expected to bring fresh expertise and investment potential to Hunas Holdings' existing portfolio.

About CCH Inc.

CCH Inc. is a Tokyo-based diversified business group that was established in 2008. The company has built a reputation for specialising in business process outsourcing and operates across multiple industry verticals from its base in the Japanese capital.

A Strategic Move for Sri Lanka's Business Landscape

The tie-up between Hunas Holdings and CCH Inc. represents a growing trend of Sri Lankan conglomerates seeking international partnerships to drive growth and operational efficiency. With Japan's well-established business acumen in hospitality and real estate management, the collaboration is poised to introduce new standards of service and governance to Hunas Holdings' operations.

Hunas Holdings, known for its diversified business interests across Sri Lanka, has positioned this partnership as a long-term strategic move rather than a short-term commercial arrangement, signalling confidence in the sustained potential of both the real estate and hospitality sectors on the island.

Further details regarding the scope of joint projects and investment commitments under the partnership are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

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