Chinese Embassy Awards Government Scholarships to Sri Lankan Students for 2026/2027 Academic Year

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has held a formal ceremony to award the 2026/2027 Chinese Government Scholarships to a new cohort of Sri Lankan students, marking another milestone in the ongoing educational partnership between the two nations.

Strengthening Educational Ties

The awarding ceremony, hosted at the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, brought together scholarship recipients, embassy officials, and representatives from Sri Lanka's education sector to celebrate the occasion. The event underscored the deepening people-to-people connections between China and Sri Lanka through academic exchange.

The Chinese Government Scholarship programme has long served as a key channel through which Sri Lankan students gain access to higher education at leading universities across China, covering fields ranging from science and technology to arts and humanities.

Opportunity for Sri Lankan Youth

Recipients of the scholarship are provided with fully funded opportunities to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes at Chinese institutions. The scheme is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after international scholarship opportunities available to Sri Lankan students.

The ceremony reflected China's continued commitment to fostering academic talent in Sri Lanka and supporting the country's human resource development through quality international education.

Sri Lankan students who benefit from the programme are expected to return home equipped with skills and knowledge that contribute meaningfully to national development across various sectors.

A Longstanding Partnership

Educational cooperation has remained a consistent pillar of the bilateral relationship between China and Sri Lanka. The annual scholarship awarding ceremony serves as a visible symbol of that enduring partnership, offering young Sri Lankans transformative opportunities to broaden their academic and professional horizons on the global stage.

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