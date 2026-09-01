Sri Lankan Model-Actress Chula Padmendra Found Dead at Businessman's Residence

Sri Lankan model and actress Chula Padmendra has been found dead at the home of a businessman, in a case that has sent shockwaves through the country's entertainment industry and drawn widespread public concern.

The young actress was discovered lifeless at the businessman's residence just hours after she had attended a high-profile event connected to Universal, according to reports. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised serious questions and prompted authorities to launch an investigation.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Chula Padmendra had carved out a name for herself in Sri Lanka's modelling and acting circles, gaining recognition for her work in the local entertainment industry. Her sudden and tragic death has left colleagues, fans, and fellow artists deeply shaken.

News of her passing spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many in the Sri Lankan entertainment community expressing grief and demanding answers about the events leading up to her death.

Investigation Underway

Sri Lankan authorities are understood to be investigating the incident. The fact that she was found at a businessman's home shortly after attending a public event has drawn significant scrutiny, with many calling for a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter.

Police have not yet released an official statement detailing the cause of death or confirming whether foul play is suspected. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Public Outcry and Calls for Justice

The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger among the Sri Lankan public, with many taking to social media to demand accountability and a full investigation. Women's rights advocates and members of the entertainment community have called on authorities to handle the case with the utmost seriousness.

As the investigation continues, the nation waits for clarity on the circumstances that led to the untimely death of one of Sri Lanka's emerging entertainment figures. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case closely.

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