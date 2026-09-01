Namal Rajapaksa Fears Pre-Rally Arrest as Anuradhapura Gathering Looms

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has raised alarm that the current government may move to arrest him before September 12, ahead of a major political rally planned in Anuradhapura, suggesting that authorities could resort to such measures if they anticipate a significant public turnout at the event.

A Warning Directed at the Ruling Administration

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa made the remarks in what appears to be a direct challenge to the government, implying that a large crowd at the Anuradhapura rally would be seen as a political threat serious enough to prompt preemptive action against opposition figures.

Namal Rajapaksa suggested that the possibility of his detention was not merely speculative, framing it as a calculated move that the administration might consider in order to disrupt opposition momentum ahead of the September 12 gathering.

Rally Set to Draw Attention

The Anuradhapura rally is shaping up to be a significant moment for the SLPP and its allied factions, with organisers reportedly expecting a sizeable crowd. The event is viewed as a gauge of the party's ability to mobilise public support at a time when Sri Lankan politics remains intensely competitive.

By publicly voicing concerns over a potential arrest, Namal Rajapaksa appears to be seeking to draw national attention to the rally while simultaneously positioning the opposition as a target of political suppression.

Opposition-Government Tensions Escalate

The statement reflects the growing tensions between the ruling government and opposition parties in Sri Lanka. Such rhetoric, whether grounded in credible intelligence or intended as a political statement, is likely to fuel further debate over civil liberties, freedom of assembly, and the treatment of opposition politicians in the country.

No response from government officials regarding Namal Rajapaksa's claims had been issued at the time of reporting.

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