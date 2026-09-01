Former Civil Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne Handed Seven-Year Prison Term

Former Civil Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court, in a significant ruling that marks another chapter in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable before the law.

A Landmark Verdict

The Colombo High Court handed down the custodial sentence against Jayaratne, a one-time cabinet minister who held the Civil Aviation portfolio, delivering what many observers are likely to view as a landmark moment in the country's judicial history.

Rigorous imprisonment, as defined under Sri Lankan law, requires the convicted individual to undertake hard labour during the period of incarceration, making the sentence considerably more severe than simple imprisonment.

Background

Jayaratne served as a prominent political figure in Sri Lanka, having occupied a ministerial position that placed him at the centre of the country's aviation sector. His conviction represents one of the more high-profile cases to reach its conclusion in the Colombo court system in recent times.

The verdict is expected to draw considerable public attention given the seniority of the accused and the nature of the charges brought before the court.

Wider Significance

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen increased scrutiny of former public officials through the courts, with cases involving politicians and senior government figures attracting widespread interest among citizens concerned about governance and accountability.

Further details regarding the specific charges and any potential appeals by the defence are expected to emerge in the coming hours and days.