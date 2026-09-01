Three Teenage Schoolgirls Reported Missing in Balangoda, Police Launch Investigation

Police in Balangoda have launched an urgent investigation after three 17-year-old schoolgirls from the Pinnawala–Ellarawa area were reported missing, raising serious concerns among families and local authorities in the region.

Disappearance Prompts Police Action

The three teenagers, all schoolgirls from the same area, were reported absent to local police, prompting investigators to initiate immediate inquiries into their whereabouts. All three are aged 17 and are believed to be known to one another.

Balangoda Police confirmed that investigations are actively underway and that efforts are being made to trace the missing girls as swiftly as possible. Authorities have not ruled out any lines of inquiry at this stage.

Families and Community on Alert

The disappearance of the three young girls has caused considerable distress within the Pinnawala–Ellarawa community, with families anxiously awaiting news from investigators. Local residents have been urged to remain vigilant and to contact police should they have any relevant information.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the three missing schoolgirls is urged to contact Balangoda Police immediately.

Authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation as the investigation continues. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.