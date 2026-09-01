Chief Prelate Sets Record Straight on Temple Land Ownership Controversy

A senior Buddhist religious leader has stepped forward to dispel widespread misconceptions surrounding the ownership and administration of temple lands in Sri Lanka, clarifying long-held misunderstandings that have fuelled public debate for years.

Clearing the Air on a Longstanding Misconception

The Mahanayaka Thera, one of the most revered figures in Sri Lanka's Buddhist hierarchy, addressed growing confusion among the public regarding the legal and traditional status of lands belonging to Buddhist temples across the island. The chief prelate emphasised that much of what circulates in public discourse on this matter is rooted in myth rather than fact.

Temple lands, the Mahanayaka Thera explained, are not privately held assets that can be freely transferred or commercially exploited by individual clergy members. Rather, these properties are sacred holdings entrusted to the Sangha — the Buddhist monastic community — for the continuation of religious practice and the welfare of devotees.

Addressing Public Concerns

The clarification comes amid renewed interest from various quarters, including civil society groups and political circles, regarding the extent and management of land held under Buddhist temple administration throughout Sri Lanka. Questions have been raised about accountability, encroachment, and the broader implications for land policy in the country.

The Mahanayaka Thera made clear that temple lands exist to serve the Dhamma and the people, and must never be misrepresented as a source of personal or institutional wealth accumulation.

The chief prelate urged both the public and policymakers to seek accurate information before drawing conclusions, warning that misinformation on such a sensitive subject risks damaging the relationship between the state, the Buddhist institution, and the broader community of devotees.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Religious Landscape

Buddhism holds a foremost place in Sri Lanka's constitution, and the management of temple properties carries significant cultural, legal, and social weight. With thousands of temples operating across the country — many holding substantial tracts of land — the question of how such assets are governed remains a matter of considerable national importance.

Observers note that the Mahanayaka Thera's intervention is a timely reminder of the need for informed public discourse, grounded in a clear understanding of religious tradition and the legal frameworks that govern temple administration in Sri Lanka.

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