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Met Department Forecasts Multi-Province Showers Across Sri Lanka for September 1

01 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Met Department Forecasts Multi-Province Showers Across Sri Lanka for September 1

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for September 1, 2026, warning residents across several provinces and districts to expect periods of rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on September 1, 2026, multiple spells of showers are expected to affect a broad stretch of the island. The following areas are specifically highlighted:

  • Western Province
  • Sabaragamuwa Province
  • Galle District
  • Matara District
  • Kandy District
  • Nuwara-Eliya District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general rainfall, the meteorological authority has indicated that showers or thundershowers may also occur in parts of the Southern and Uva provinces during the forecast period.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities, agriculture, and commuting.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns and may issue updated advisories as conditions develop throughout the day.

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Hashini Madushani 01 Sep 2026

Kandy also getting rain? my washing still outside aiyo

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Pasan Liyanage 01 Sep 2026

same problem here, took chance this morning now regret it

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