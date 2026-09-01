Met Department Forecasts Multi-Province Showers Across Sri Lanka for September 1

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for September 1, 2026, warning residents across several provinces and districts to expect periods of rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on September 1, 2026, multiple spells of showers are expected to affect a broad stretch of the island. The following areas are specifically highlighted:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general rainfall, the meteorological authority has indicated that showers or thundershowers may also occur in parts of the Southern and Uva provinces during the forecast period.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities, agriculture, and commuting.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns and may issue updated advisories as conditions develop throughout the day.

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