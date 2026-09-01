National Savings Bank Group Posts Rs.22.5 Billion Operating Profit in First Half of 2026

The National Savings Bank Group (NSB) has reported a robust operating profit of Rs.22.5 billion for the first half of the 2026 financial year, signalling strong momentum across its core banking operations as both lending activity and income streams continued to gather pace.

Core Banking Performance Drives Results

The Group's performance during the January to June 2026 period was underpinned by a meaningful increase in net interest income, reflecting the benefits of a healthier lending environment and improved asset deployment strategies. Fee-based earnings also registered a notable expansion during the period, adding further depth to the Group's overall revenue profile.

Loans and advances recorded continued growth, pointing to rising credit demand and the Bank's sustained effort to channel savings mobilised from the public into productive lending across key sectors of the economy.

A Resilient Institution at the Heart of Sri Lanka's Financial System

As Sri Lanka's largest state-owned savings institution, NSB plays a central role in mobilising household savings and directing capital toward national development priorities. The Group's first-half showing reinforces confidence in its financial stability at a time when the broader economy continues its recovery trajectory.

Operating profit reached Rs.22.5 billion in the first six months of 2026

Net interest income showed a strengthened contribution to overall earnings

Fee-based income registered notable growth during the period

Loans and advances continued to expand, reflecting increased credit activity

Outlook

The strong first-half results position the NSB Group favourably as it heads into the second half of 2026. With lending conditions stabilising and income diversification efforts bearing fruit, the Group is expected to maintain its growth trajectory while continuing to serve as a pillar of financial security for millions of Sri Lankan depositors.

The results demonstrate the Bank's capacity to deliver consistent performance even amid evolving macroeconomic conditions, reinforcing its standing as one of Sri Lanka's most trusted financial institutions.