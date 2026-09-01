SJB Demands Speaker's Response Over Allegations Levelled Against Chief Justice

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has called on Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne to clarify what steps he intends to take following a series of allegations made against Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, raising the matter formally within Parliament.

MP Jayasekera Raises Concerns in Parliament

SJB parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekera brought the issue to the floor of the House, pressing the Speaker for a definitive response on how he plans to address the allegations that have been directed at the country's top judicial officer.

Jayasekera's intervention signals growing unease within the opposition regarding the manner in which the allegations are being handled at the highest levels of the legislature, with the SJB maintaining that the Speaker bears a responsibility to act decisively in the matter.

Action Demanded If Claims Found to Be False

A key aspect of the SJB's position centres on accountability should the allegations against the Chief Justice ultimately prove to be unfounded. The party has stressed that if the claims are demonstrated to be false, appropriate action must be taken against those responsible for making them, underlining the seriousness with which the opposition views any attempt to undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

The development reflects broader tensions surrounding the independence and public standing of Sri Lanka's judicial institutions, with opposition legislators pushing for greater transparency from the Speaker's office in addressing such sensitive matters.

Parliament is yet to receive a formal response from Speaker Dr. Wickremaratne regarding the timeline or nature of any action to be taken in connection with the allegations.

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