Cricket Transformation Committee Vows Clean Elections and New Constitution Before November

Sri Lanka's Cricket Transformation Committee has given a strong public assurance that a new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will be formally adopted before November, with legal avenues remaining fully open for any party wishing to challenge it through the courts.

The committee, which held a press briefing on Wednesday, made clear that there will be no tolerance for manipulated elections within the cricketing body, reaffirming its commitment to a transparent and democratic process as the organisation moves through a critical period of reform.

A Line Drawn Against Electoral Misconduct

Eran Wickramaratne, who is spearheading the transformation effort, was unequivocal in his remarks, stating that rigged elections have no place in the restructured Sri Lanka Cricket. His comments signal a decisive shift in tone from the administration, which has faced long-standing criticism over governance failures within the country's premier cricketing institution.

The committee stressed that the upcoming constitutional framework is being designed to uphold democratic principles, ensuring that all stakeholders — including member clubs and provincial associations — will have fair representation and a legitimate voice in the body's affairs.

Legal Challenges Welcome, Says Committee

In a move aimed at demonstrating confidence in the new framework, the committee openly invited concerned parties to pursue any legal challenges they deemed appropriate once the constitution is in place. Officials indicated that this openness to judicial scrutiny reflects the integrity and thoroughness of the drafting process undertaken so far.

The assurance comes at a time when Sri Lanka Cricket has been under considerable pressure from both local stakeholders and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to clean up its governance structures and ensure credible internal elections.

November Deadline Set

The committee has set a firm target of completing and ratifying the new constitution ahead of November, a timeline that officials described as both realistic and necessary to restore stability and credibility to the organisation.

Sri Lanka Cricket has endured a turbulent period in recent years, marked by disputes over elections, allegations of mismanagement, and repeated interventions from the sport's global governing body. Observers within the local cricket community will be watching closely to see whether the committee's promises translate into concrete and lasting reform.

The Cricket Transformation Committee's press briefing was attended by media representatives, and its message was consistent — accountability, transparency, and democratic governance are non-negotiable in the path forward for Sri Lanka Cricket.

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