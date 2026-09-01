Sri Lanka's Schafter Confident of Reclaiming ICC Hosting Rights

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official Ashley de Silva Schafter has expressed confidence that the board can successfully make its case to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to restore the island nation's rights to host international cricket tournaments.

A Push to Restore Sri Lanka's Hosting Credentials

Schafter, who has been at the forefront of discussions with cricket's global governing body, struck an optimistic tone when addressing the matter, signalling that meaningful progress is being made behind the scenes to convince ICC officials that Sri Lanka is ready and capable of fulfilling its hosting obligations.

Sri Lanka had previously faced scrutiny from the ICC regarding its ability to meet the required standards for staging major international events, a situation that dealt a significant blow to the country's cricketing reputation on the world stage.

Confidence Amid Ongoing Negotiations

Despite the challenges, Schafter indicated that the dialogue between Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC has been constructive, and that the board is presenting a strong case built on improved infrastructure, governance reforms, and a demonstrated commitment to delivering world-class cricket.

Schafter expressed optimism that Sri Lanka would be able to convince the ICC and reclaim its hosting rights in the near future.

Regaining hosting rights would be a major boost not only for Sri Lanka Cricket as an organisation but also for the broader sporting economy of the island, which has historically benefited enormously from international cricket tourism and the revenue generated by major tournaments.

What It Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lankan fans and stakeholders, the prospect of welcoming international teams back to home soil for marquee events is a deeply anticipated one. The country boasts iconic venues and a passionate cricketing culture that has long made it a favoured destination for touring sides.

Sri Lanka has previously hosted ICC events including World Cup matches and bilateral series.

Restoring hosting rights would provide a significant financial boost to Sri Lanka Cricket.

The move would reinvigorate local cricketing infrastructure and fan engagement.

As negotiations continue, the cricketing public in Sri Lanka will be watching developments closely, hopeful that Schafter's optimism translates into a formal reinstatement from the ICC in the months ahead.

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