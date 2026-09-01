Forty Professional Bodies and Trade Unions Rally Against Proposed 22nd Amendment

A broad coalition of forty professional organisations and trade unions has thrown its weight behind the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) in mounting opposition to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, signalling growing resistance from civil society against the controversial legislative measure.

A United Front from Civil Society

The coming together of such a large and diverse grouping of professional bodies and trade unions marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing constitutional debate. The organisations, representing a wide cross-section of the country's workforce and professional communities, have made clear their shared concern over the implications the amendment could carry for democratic governance and institutional independence.

The BASL, long regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most influential civil society institutions, has emerged as a leading voice against the amendment, and the support of forty additional bodies is expected to lend considerable weight to that position.

Broad-Based Opposition

The scale of the coalition is notable, bringing together groups from across different sectors of Sri Lankan society. Among those joining the BASL are representatives from trade unions spanning multiple industries, as well as professional associations whose memberships include lawyers, engineers, medical professionals, and other skilled practitioners.

Forty professional organisations and trade unions have formally aligned with the BASL in opposing the amendment.

The coalition represents a significant cross-section of Sri Lanka's civil and professional society.

The BASL has positioned itself as a central organising force in the opposition movement.

Implications for the Amendment

The unified stance from such a large grouping of organisations is likely to increase pressure on lawmakers as deliberations over the 22nd Amendment continue. Civil society opposition of this magnitude has historically carried weight in Sri Lanka's legislative process, and observers will be watching closely to see how the government responds to the growing chorus of concern.

The involvement of professional bodies and trade unions alongside the BASL underscores the breadth of unease surrounding the proposed constitutional change and its potential impact on the country's democratic framework.

As the debate intensifies, the coalition is expected to continue coordinating its efforts to make its position known to Parliament and the wider public. The coming days and weeks are likely to prove critical in determining the fate of the proposed amendment.

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