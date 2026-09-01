Four Suspects Nabbed in Horana Gold Chain Snatching Spree

Police have apprehended four individuals suspected of carrying out a series of gold chain robberies across the Horana area over recent months, authorities confirmed.

The arrests bring a degree of relief to residents of the region, who have been living under the shadow of repeated snatch-and-grab incidents targeting members of the public wearing gold jewellery.

A Pattern of Brazen Robberies

The chain-snatching incidents, which occurred across multiple locations within the Horana area, had caused considerable alarm among locals. Victims were typically targeted while travelling on foot or by road, with perpetrators making swift getaways after seizing gold chains.

Such robberies have become an increasing concern in several parts of Sri Lanka, with gold jewellery remaining a prime target for opportunistic criminals due to its high resale value.

Arrests Made

Acting on intelligence gathered during the course of their investigation, police officers moved in to detain the four suspects believed to be responsible for the string of offences. The arrests are seen as a significant breakthrough for law enforcement in the area.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of further developments as the case progresses.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant when wearing gold jewellery in public spaces and to promptly report any suspicious activity to their nearest police station.

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