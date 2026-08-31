Lionel Messi Brings Curtain Down on Legendary International Career with Argentina

End of an Era for World Football

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport, has announced his retirement from international football with Argentina, bringing an emotional close to a national team career that spanned nearly two decades and reached the very pinnacle of the game.

A Decision That "Hurt"

The Argentine superstar described the decision as one that deeply pained him, acknowledging the immense personal weight of stepping away from representing his country on the international stage. Despite the emotional toll, Messi confirmed that the time had come to bring his international journey to an end.

A Career Defined by Records and Glory

Messi's international career with Argentina was a story of perseverance, heartbreak, and ultimately triumph. Among his many achievements with the national side were:

Winning the 2021 Copa América, ending Argentina's long wait for a major international trophy

Lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022, fulfilling the final chapter of his extraordinary international story

Becoming Argentina's all-time leading scorer and one of the most capped players in the nation's history

A Legacy That Transcends Borders

For football fans in Sri Lanka and around the world, Messi's international career has been a source of inspiration and joy for a generation of supporters. His ability to conjure moments of breathtaking brilliance on the biggest stages made him a truly global sporting icon.

Messi described his retirement from international duty as a decision that "hurt," reflecting the deep bond he shared with the Argentina shirt throughout his illustrious career.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a chapter in football history that may never be repeated. While Messi is expected to continue playing at club level, the blue and white stripes of Argentina will no longer carry the familiar number ten on his back in international competition.

Tributes from players, coaches, and fans across the globe have poured in, with many paying homage to a man who redefined what was possible in football and gave his nation its most cherished moment in a generation — the 2022 FIFA World Cup title on the grandest stage of all.

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