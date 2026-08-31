Former Sri Lanka Finance Minister Taken Into Custody on Corruption Charges

Sri Lanka's former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been arrested by authorities in connection with allegations of corruption, marking a significant development in the island nation's ongoing efforts to tackle high-level financial misconduct.

High-Profile Arrest Shakes Political Landscape

The arrest of Rajapaksa, a senior figure within the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty and a founding member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, has sent shockwaves through the country's political establishment. He previously served as Finance Minister during one of the most turbulent economic periods in Sri Lanka's modern history.

Investigators took the former minister into custody over suspected corrupt practices, though full details of the specific charges are expected to be formally presented through the relevant legal channels in the coming days.

Context of Accountability Amid Economic Crisis

The arrest comes against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's catastrophic 2022 economic collapse, which triggered widespread public unrest, fuel and food shortages, and ultimately led to the unprecedented ousting of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Many Sri Lankans have long demanded accountability from political figures widely blamed for mismanaging the country's finances.

Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual Sri Lankan and American citizenship, had previously faced significant public criticism over his role in the country's fiscal policies. His detention signals that the current administration may be intensifying its pursuit of accountability against former officials.

Public Reaction and Political Implications

The move is likely to be welcomed by a large segment of the Sri Lankan public, which has grown increasingly vocal in demanding justice for the economic hardships endured over recent years. Civil society groups and opposition politicians have repeatedly called for thorough investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing at the highest levels of government.

Basil Rajapaksa served as Finance Minister under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's administration

He is a key figure in the SLPP, a party founded and dominated by the Rajapaksa family

Sri Lanka experienced its worst economic crisis in decades in 2022, leading to mass protests

The country has since been undergoing an IMF-backed economic recovery programme

The arrest is expected to have considerable political ramifications as Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic stabilisation and institutional reform. Further proceedings against the former minister are anticipated to be closely watched both domestically and by the international community.

Sri Lanka has been under significant pressure from international creditors and reform advocates to demonstrate transparency and good governance as conditions tied to its ongoing financial recovery efforts.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the full scope of the allegations, and legal representatives for the former minister had not publicly commented at the time of reporting.

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