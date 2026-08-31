Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake Released on Bail Following Anti-Corruption Commission Arrest

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake has been granted bail following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier today.

Arrest by Anti-Corruption Commission

Karunanayake, a prominent political figure and longtime parliamentarian, was taken into custody by CIABOC officials as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bribery or corruption. The arrest marks a significant development in what is expected to be a closely watched legal proceeding involving one of Sri Lanka's well-known former cabinet ministers.

Bail Granted

Following the arrest, the former minister was produced before the relevant authorities, where bail was subsequently granted, allowing him to be released from custody. The conditions of his bail have not been fully disclosed at this stage.

Background

Ravi Karunanayake has served in several high-profile government positions over the course of his political career, including as Minister of Finance. He has previously faced scrutiny in connection with various corruption-related inquiries, making this latest development a matter of significant public interest in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the specific allegations and the progress of the investigation are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the legal process.

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