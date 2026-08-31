Major Drug Bust at Colombo Port as CCIB Uncovers Suspected ICE Shipment Hidden in Container

Authorities have made a significant narcotics seizure at the Colombo Port after investigators discovered a large quantity of suspected ICE concealed within a shipping container, in what marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

CCIB Leads Operation

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) was responsible for uncovering the haul, with officers locating the suspected narcotics during an inspection of cargo passing through the country's busiest port. The discovery highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to intercept illegal substances being smuggled through Sri Lanka's key maritime entry points.

Colombo Port Under Scrutiny

The Colombo Port, which serves as one of South Asia's most strategically important transshipment hubs, has increasingly become a focal point for anti-narcotics operations. Authorities have been intensifying checks on incoming and outgoing containers as part of broader measures to prevent Sri Lanka from being used as a conduit for the international drug trade.

ICE, the street name for crystal methamphetamine, is among the most dangerous and addictive substances currently circulating in illegal drug markets across the region, and its seizure is considered a significant law enforcement priority.

Investigation Ongoing

The CCIB has launched a full investigation into the origins of the shipment and the parties responsible for its movement through the port. Further details regarding the quantity of narcotics seized, the container's point of origin, and any arrests made are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

This latest seizure underscores the critical role played by specialised crime units in safeguarding Sri Lanka's borders and disrupting the operations of drug trafficking networks targeting the island.

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