Three-Wheeler Fares Stay Put Even as Petrol Prices Fall, Operators Confirm

Despite a recent reduction in petrol prices, commuters hoping for relief at the three-wheeler meter will be left disappointed, as operators have confirmed that fares will remain at their current levels.

No Fare Revision on the Cards

Three-wheeler operators across Sri Lanka have indicated that they have no intention of revising their fares downward in response to the latest fuel price cut. The decision has drawn scrutiny from the public, many of whom rely heavily on three-wheelers as a primary mode of daily transportation.

While the government's move to reduce petrol prices was widely welcomed as a measure to ease the financial burden on ordinary citizens, the benefit appears unlikely to be passed on to passengers using three-wheeler services.

Operators Cite Rising Costs

Representatives from the three-wheeler sector have pointed to persistently high operational costs — including vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and other day-to-day expenses — as justification for holding fares steady. They argue that a single reduction in fuel prices is insufficient to offset the broader financial pressures they continue to face.

This stance is likely to frustrate commuters, particularly those from lower-income households who depend on three-wheelers for affordable short-distance travel in both urban and rural parts of the island.

Public Frustration Grows

Consumer advocates and members of the public have questioned the fairness of the decision, noting that fares were raised during periods of high fuel costs and that passengers had a reasonable expectation of corresponding reductions when those costs eased.

The issue once again highlights the ongoing tension between transport operators and commuters in Sri Lanka, and raises questions about whether any regulatory mechanism exists to ensure fare adjustments reflect actual changes in operating conditions.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal response indicating whether intervention or dialogue with the three-wheeler industry is being considered.

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