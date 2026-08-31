Sri Lanka Steps Up Surveillance of Iranian-Flagged Ships in Waters Near Its Exclusive Economic Zone

Sri Lanka has intensified its monitoring of Iranian-flagged vessels operating in the maritime zones surrounding its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), authorities have confirmed, signalling a heightened state of vigilance over the country's strategic sea lanes.

Watchful Eye on Regional Waters

Sri Lankan maritime and security authorities are closely tracking the movements of ships bearing the Iranian flag in waters adjacent to the island nation's EEZ. The development underscores Sri Lanka's commitment to safeguarding its maritime sovereignty and ensuring the security of one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

The EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles from Sri Lanka's coastline, is a legally defined zone in which the country holds exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources. Any suspicious or irregular activity within or near this boundary is subject to close scrutiny by Sri Lankan naval and coast guard authorities.

Strategic Importance of Sri Lankan Waters

Sri Lanka's geographic position in the Indian Ocean places it at a critical juncture along major international shipping routes connecting the Middle East, South Asia, and East Asia. This makes the monitoring of vessel movements in the region a matter of significant national and regional security interest.

Authorities have not disclosed specific details regarding the number of vessels being tracked or the precise nature of concerns that prompted the heightened surveillance measures. However, the close monitoring reflects a broader regional awareness of maritime security dynamics involving Iranian-linked shipping activity.

Broader Maritime Security Context

In recent years, Iranian-flagged and Iranian-linked vessels have drawn international attention amid concerns over sanctions evasion, illicit cargo transfers, and other irregular maritime activities. Several nations in the Indian Ocean region have strengthened their naval surveillance capabilities in response to these developments.

Sri Lanka, which maintains a policy of non-alignment in international affairs, has nonetheless demonstrated its resolve to protect its maritime boundaries and uphold international maritime law.

No formal diplomatic communications or incidents involving the vessels in question have been publicly reported at this stage. Sri Lankan authorities are expected to continue their monitoring operations and take appropriate action should any violations of maritime regulations be detected.

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