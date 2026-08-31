Former Minister and MP Ravi Karunanayake Taken Into Custody

Veteran politician and Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake was arrested on Wednesday after appearing before a commission, marking a significant development in Sri Lankan political circles.

Karunanayake, who has served as a cabinet minister in previous administrations, was taken into custody when he presented himself before the relevant commission, though the full details of the charges and proceedings are yet to be officially disclosed.

A Prominent Figure in Sri Lankan Politics

Karunanayake has been a long-standing figure in Sri Lankan politics, having held several senior ministerial portfolios over the course of his career. His arrest is expected to send shockwaves through the country's political establishment.

The former minister's detention comes at a time when Sri Lanka's law enforcement and judicial authorities have been stepping up efforts to hold public officials accountable for their conduct while in office.

Proceedings Underway

Authorities confirmed that Karunanayake was taken into custody following his appearance before the commission. Further details regarding the specific allegations and the next steps in the legal process are expected to be made public in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available.