Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Travels to Bhutan for Global Food Systems Summit

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed Sri Lanka on Monday, August 31, embarking on an official visit to Bhutan to participate in the Global Food Systems Summit.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement for Sri Lanka, with Dr. Amarasuriya representing the island nation at the internationally recognised summit, which brings together world leaders, policymakers, and experts to address pressing challenges in global food production, security, and sustainability.

Bhutan, known for its commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation, serves as an appropriate host for a summit centred on reshaping food systems in the face of climate change, population growth, and resource constraints.

Dr. Amarasuriya's participation underscores Sri Lanka's continued engagement with the international community on matters of food security — a topic of particular relevance to the country, which has faced its own agricultural and supply chain challenges in recent years following its economic crisis.

The Global Food Systems Summit is expected to facilitate high-level discussions on transforming agricultural practices, reducing food waste, and ensuring equitable access to nutrition across developing and developed nations alike.

Further details regarding the Prime Minister's official engagements, bilateral meetings, and the outcomes of the summit are expected to be released upon her return to Sri Lanka.

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