66 Organised Crime Suspects Repatriated and Rs. 6 Billion in Assets Frozen Since New Government Took Office

Major Crackdown on Organised Crime Yields Significant Results

Sri Lankan authorities have made significant strides in tackling organised crime since the current government assumed office on September 21, 2024, repatriating 66 suspects linked to organised criminal networks and freezing assets worth an estimated Rs. 6 billion.

Repatriations and Asset Seizures Mark New Era of Law Enforcement

The figures represent one of the most substantial anti-organised crime drives in recent Sri Lankan history, signalling a firmer stance by the new administration against criminal syndicates that have long operated both within the island and across international borders.

The 66 suspects were brought back to Sri Lanka to face justice following coordinated efforts between local law enforcement agencies and their international counterparts. Alongside the repatriations, authorities moved swiftly to freeze assets believed to be linked to criminal activity, with the total value reaching Rs. 6 billion.

Government Signals Strong Commitment to Justice

The crackdown reflects the new government's stated priority of dismantling organised crime networks that have been accused of undermining public safety, corrupting institutions, and draining the country's financial resources through illicit means.

66 organised crime suspects repatriated to Sri Lanka since September 21, 2024

Assets worth Rs. 6 billion frozen as part of the ongoing investigations

Operations involved coordination with international law enforcement agencies

The actions taken since September 2024 mark a decisive shift in how Sri Lanka is approaching the threat posed by organised criminal networks, both domestically and abroad.

Legal proceedings against the repatriated suspects are expected to move forward through the Sri Lankan court system, while investigations into the frozen assets continue as authorities work to establish their origins and links to criminal enterprises.

Sri Lanka has faced persistent challenges in recent years in bringing high-profile criminal suspects back to the country, particularly those who had fled abroad to evade prosecution. The latest figures suggest that the current administration is pursuing a more aggressive and internationally coordinated approach to address this long-standing issue.

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