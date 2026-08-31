Three Missing Swimmers Recovered Dead After Pamunugama Sea Tragedy

Authorities have recovered the bodies of a woman and two young girls who went missing after being swept away while swimming along the Epamulla sea coast in the Pamunugama area, police confirmed.

Victims Lost to the Sea

The three individuals — a woman and two girls — were reported missing after venturing into the waters at the Epamulla coastal stretch. Search efforts were launched shortly after the alarm was raised, with authorities working to locate the missing swimmers.

Following the search operation, the bodies of all three victims were subsequently recovered from the sea, bringing a heartbreaking end to what had begun as a tragic disappearance.

A Recurring Coastal Danger

The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by Sri Lanka's coastline, where unpredictable currents and rough sea conditions have claimed numerous lives over the years. Coastal areas around Pamunugama have previously been identified as locations where swimmers face significant risk, particularly during periods of rough weather or strong underwater currents.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have not yet released the identities of the deceased pending the notification of their families.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of heeding coastal safety warnings and avoiding unsupervised swimming in hazardous sea conditions.

Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution when swimming in open coastal waters and to pay close attention to any warnings issued by local authorities and the Department of Meteorology regarding sea conditions.

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