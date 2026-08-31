Growth vs Governance: Sri Lanka's Economists Clash Over the Right Path to Recovery

Debate Intensifies Among Economic Experts

A sharp divide has emerged among Sri Lanka's leading economists over what should take centre stage in the country's ongoing economic recovery — rapid growth strategies or the strengthening of governance frameworks that many argue were at the heart of the island nation's historic financial collapse.

Two Schools of Thought

On one side of the debate, a group of economists contends that Sri Lanka must prioritise economic growth above all else, arguing that generating revenue, attracting foreign investment, and rebuilding productive sectors are the most urgent tasks facing policymakers. They warn that an excessive focus on institutional reform risks slowing momentum at a time when the country can least afford it.

On the other side, a growing number of voices insist that without meaningful improvements in governance — including transparency, accountability, and the rule of law — any growth achieved will be fragile and unsustainable. They point to the very conditions that led to Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis as evidence that structural weaknesses cannot be overlooked in favour of short-term gains.

Governance at the Root of the Crisis

Critics of a purely growth-focused approach argue that poor fiscal management, weak institutional oversight, and politically driven economic decision-making were central contributors to Sri Lanka's unprecedented debt crisis. For these economists, repeating the same patterns while chasing growth targets would be a dangerous miscalculation.

The crisis was not simply a matter of external shocks — it reflected deep-rooted governance failures that must be addressed if Sri Lanka is to build a resilient economy for the long term.

The Case for Prioritising Growth

Proponents of a growth-first strategy, however, maintain that ordinary Sri Lankans are still bearing the burden of austerity and that the most immediate obligation of any recovery plan is to restore livelihoods, stabilise prices, and create employment. They argue that governance reforms, while important, should not be allowed to paralyse decision-making or delay critical investment.

A Question of Balance

Many observers suggest the debate itself reflects a false choice, and that the real challenge for Sri Lanka lies in pursuing both objectives simultaneously. With the country still navigating the conditions of its IMF bailout programme, policymakers face mounting pressure to demonstrate fiscal discipline while also delivering tangible improvements in the daily lives of citizens.

As Sri Lanka charts its path forward, the tension between growth imperatives and governance reform is likely to remain a defining feature of the country's economic and political landscape for years to come.