Damith Fonseka Pushes Back Against Sigiriya Land Controversy, Calls Claims Overblown

Actor Denies Severity of Allegations Linked to Protected Cultural Site

Sri Lankan actor Damith Fonseka has spoken out against allegations that he was responsible for digging a cultivation well and felling trees within the protected Sigiriya sanctuary, insisting that the claims made against him have been greatly exaggerated.

Fonseka, a well-known figure in the local entertainment industry, addressed the controversy publicly, pushing back against what he described as an inflated portrayal of the incident. The allegations centred on activities carried out inside the Sigiriya sanctuary — a site of immense historical, cultural, and archaeological significance to Sri Lanka and recognised internationally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A Site of National Importance Under Scrutiny

The Sigiriya sanctuary, home to the iconic ancient rock fortress, is subject to strict environmental and heritage protection laws. Any unauthorised construction, excavation, or removal of vegetation within its boundaries is considered a serious offence under Sri Lankan law.

The allegations against Fonseka raised concerns among conservationists and heritage advocates, who have long called for tighter enforcement of regulations protecting the area from encroachment and misuse.

Actor Stands Firm

Despite the public backlash, Fonseka maintained that the situation had been misrepresented and that the extent of any activity attributed to him was far less significant than reported. He has not, however, denied all connection to the matter.

The case has drawn considerable attention on social media, with many Sri Lankans expressing concern over the protection of the country's heritage sites, regardless of the status or celebrity of those involved.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement confirming the outcome of any investigation into the allegations at the time of reporting.