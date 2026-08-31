Sri Lanka Mourns the Loss of Beloved Model Chulpadmendra Kumarapathirana at Age 46

The Sri Lankan fashion and entertainment industry is in mourning following the passing of well-known model Chulpadmendra Kumarapathirana, who died at the age of 46.

Kumarapathirana was a recognised figure in local modelling circles, having built a reputation over the years as a prominent personality within Sri Lanka's creative and fashion communities. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and those who worked alongside him throughout his career.

News of his passing spread rapidly across social media platforms, with tributes pouring in from across the industry and the wider public, reflecting the significant impression he had made during his lifetime.

The Sri Lankan modelling industry has long struggled to receive the recognition it deserves, and individuals such as Kumarapathirana played an important role in elevating its profile over the years. His contributions to the local fashion scene will be remembered by many who witnessed his work firsthand.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his passing and funeral arrangements had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting.

Lanka Newspapers extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Chulpadmendra Kumarapathirana during this deeply difficult time. May he rest in peace.