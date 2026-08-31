Bread Prices to Rise by Rs. 10 from Midnight Monday

Sri Lankans will be paying more for their daily bread starting from midnight on Monday, August 31, as the price of a standard 450-gram loaf is set to increase by Rs. 10.

The price hike, which takes effect at the stroke of midnight, will directly impact households across the island that rely on bread as a staple part of their daily diet.

Impact on Consumers

The revision adds to the growing financial burden faced by ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom are still grappling with the economic pressures of recent years. Bread remains one of the most widely consumed food items in the country, particularly among urban and semi-urban populations who depend on it as a quick and affordable meal option.

The increase of Rs. 10 per 450-gram loaf, while appearing modest on the surface, is likely to be felt significantly by lower-income families who purchase bread on a daily basis.

Timing of the Revision

The adjustment comes into force from midnight on Monday, August 31, meaning consumers can expect to see the new pricing reflected at bakeries and retail outlets when they open for business on Tuesday morning.

No official rollback or subsidy mechanism has been announced in connection with the price revision at this stage.

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