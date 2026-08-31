Supreme Court Appoints Five-Judge Panel to Examine Constitutional Challenges to 22nd Amendment

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has been appointed to hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The formation of the special judicial panel signals the significance of the legal questions surrounding the amendment, which has attracted considerable attention from opposition groups, civil society organisations, and legal experts across the country.

A Significant Constitutional Moment

The appointment of a five-judge bench reflects the gravity of the matter at hand. Under Sri Lankan constitutional law, petitions that raise fundamental questions about the validity or scope of proposed legislative changes to the Constitution are typically referred to larger judicial panels to ensure thorough scrutiny and judicial authority.

The petitions before the court question whether certain provisions within the 22nd Amendment are consistent with the existing framework of the Constitution, and whether any clauses may require approval by a two-thirds majority in Parliament or even a public referendum.

What Is the 22nd Amendment?

The proposed 22nd Amendment has been the subject of intense political debate in Sri Lanka. The amendment seeks to introduce a series of governance reforms, and its passage through Parliament has been closely watched by political observers, legal professionals, and citizens alike.

Critics of the amendment have raised concerns about specific provisions, prompting multiple parties to file petitions with the Supreme Court seeking a determination on the amendment's constitutional standing before it proceeds further through the legislative process.

Court Process Ahead

With the five-judge bench now in place, the Supreme Court is expected to take up the petitions for hearing in the coming days. The court's determination will play a crucial role in shaping the path forward for the proposed amendment.

The bench has been formally constituted to examine all petitions filed against the 22nd Amendment.

The court will assess whether any provisions require special legislative thresholds or a referendum.

A ruling is anticipated before the amendment proceeds to a parliamentary vote.

Legal analysts say the outcome of these proceedings could set an important precedent for how future constitutional amendments are reviewed and challenged in Sri Lanka. The nation will be watching closely as the highest court in the land deliberates on one of the most consequential pieces of proposed legislation in recent memory.

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