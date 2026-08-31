Sri Lanka's Export Revenue Dips 1.3% in July as Apparel and Tea Sectors Weigh on Performance

Decline Signals Pressure on Key Export Pillars

Sri Lanka's goods export earnings fell by 1.3 percent in July 2026 compared to the same month the previous year, with two of the country's most vital export sectors — apparel and tea — emerging as the primary contributors to the downturn.

Tea Earnings Take a Sharp Hit

The island nation's iconic tea industry recorded a significant drop in export revenue during the month, with earnings declining by 17.22 percent year-on-year to reach 116.73 million US dollars in July 2026. The fall marks a concerning development for a sector long regarded as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy and a key source of foreign exchange earnings.

Broader Implications for the Economy

The overall contraction in goods exports adds fresh pressure to Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts. The country has been working to stabilise its external sector following a period of severe economic turbulence, and any sustained weakness in export performance could pose challenges to that process.

Total goods exports declined 1.3 percent year-on-year in July 2026

Tea export earnings fell sharply by 17.22 percent to USD 116.73 million

Apparel, another major export category, also contributed to the overall decline

Outlook Remains Cautious

Policymakers and trade analysts are likely to monitor upcoming months closely to determine whether the July figures represent a temporary dip or a more sustained trend. Strengthening the competitiveness of Sri Lanka's export base, particularly in tea and garments, remains a priority for economic planners as the country seeks to build resilience in its trade performance.