Colombo Port Drug Bust: 463kg of Ice Worth Over Rs. 8 Billion Intercepted in Major Seizure

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that a massive haul of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice," totalling 463 kilograms and valued at over Rs. 8 billion, has been seized at the Colombo Port in what authorities are describing as one of the country's most significant drug interceptions to date.

A Landmark Seizure at the Country's Busiest Port

The Colombo Port, the largest and most strategically important maritime hub in Sri Lanka, has become the centre of a major narcotics investigation following the discovery of the enormous consignment of ice. The sheer scale of the seizure has sent shockwaves through law enforcement circles and has raised urgent questions about the vulnerability of the port to large-scale drug trafficking operations.

Police sources indicated that the 463 kilograms of ice uncovered so far represent a street value exceeding Rs. 8 billion, underlining the staggering financial muscle behind the smuggling network believed to be responsible for the shipment.

Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the origins of the consignment, the smuggling route used, and the individuals or criminal networks behind the operation. It is understood that specialist narcotics units are working alongside port officials to establish how such a substantial quantity of the highly addictive drug managed to enter the port environment.

Total quantity seized: 463 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine

Estimated street value: Over Rs. 8 billion

Location: Colombo Port

Investigation status: Ongoing by Sri Lanka Police

A Growing Concern for Sri Lanka

The discovery comes amid growing concern among authorities and civil society groups about the increasing flow of hard drugs into Sri Lanka. Ice, in particular, has emerged as a dangerous and fast-spreading substance in recent years, with law enforcement agencies repeatedly warning of its devastating social consequences.

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed the quantity of ice seized at Colombo Port has reached 463 kilograms, with an estimated value surpassing Rs. 8 billion — marking one of the largest single drug hauls recorded at the port.

Security analysts have noted that Sri Lanka's position as a key transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean makes it an attractive target for international drug trafficking networks. Experts are calling for enhanced screening measures and greater inter-agency coordination to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Further arrests and developments in the case are expected as the investigation progresses. Sri Lanka Police have urged anyone with information related to the smuggling operation to come forward and assist authorities.

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