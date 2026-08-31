Ravi Karunanayake's Serious Health Conditions Laid Bare Before Colombo Court

A catalogue of significant medical ailments afflicting former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake was presented before the Colombo Magistrate's Court on Monday, as his legal team moved to highlight the severity of his health situation.

A Sobering Medical Picture

Karunanayake's lawyers detailed to the court that the veteran politician is burdened by a range of serious and chronic health conditions. Among the most concerning revelations was that he has undergone the placement of five heart stents, a procedure typically associated with significant cardiovascular disease requiring long-term medical supervision and care.

In addition to his cardiac history, the court was informed that the MP also suffers from sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts normal breathing during sleep and can have serious consequences for overall health if left unmanaged. Diabetes was also cited as one of the ongoing conditions affecting the politician's wellbeing.

Health Disclosure Made in Legal Context

The detailed account of Karunanayake's medical state was presented by his defence lawyers before the Colombo Magistrate's Court as part of proceedings involving the parliamentarian. Such disclosures are commonly made in Sri Lankan courts when legal representatives seek special consideration or relief on behalf of their clients on medical grounds.

The submission underscored the extent to which Karunanayake's health has deteriorated, with the combination of heart disease, respiratory complications, and diabetes painting a picture of a man facing multiple simultaneous medical challenges.

A Prominent Figure in Sri Lankan Politics

Ravi Karunanayake has been a long-standing and at times controversial figure in Sri Lankan political life, having served in senior cabinet positions including as Minister of Finance. He has previously faced legal scrutiny over a period of several years, making his court appearances a subject of considerable public interest.

The court is expected to take the medical submissions into consideration as proceedings continue.