President Urges Swift Action to Draw Investment Into Sri Lanka's Mineral Sector

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for immediate and concrete steps to attract both local and foreign investment into Sri Lanka's mineral industry, underscoring the sector's potential as a significant driver of export earnings and economic growth.

Policy-Driven Push for Mineral Development

The call came during a high-level discussion focused on advancing Sri Lanka's mineral industry in accordance with the newly formulated export-oriented National Mineral Policy 2026. The meeting brought together key stakeholders to examine how the country can better harness its considerable natural mineral wealth to generate revenue and create employment opportunities.

Sri Lanka is endowed with a rich variety of mineral resources, including graphite, ilmenite, zircon, and some of the world's finest gemstones. Despite this abundance, the sector has long been considered underutilised, with experts pointing to regulatory hurdles, inadequate infrastructure, and limited investment as key obstacles to growth.

A Strategic Opportunity for Export Growth

The National Mineral Policy 2026 is designed to reposition the mineral sector as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy. Officials at the discussion emphasised the importance of streamlining approval processes, improving transparency, and creating a more investor-friendly regulatory environment to make the country competitive on the global stage.

The President stressed that urgency was essential, noting that delays in attracting investment could cause Sri Lanka to miss a critical window of opportunity at a time when global demand for minerals continues to rise.

Broader Economic Implications

With Sri Lanka still navigating its path to economic recovery following the 2022 financial crisis, the mineral sector is increasingly being viewed as a viable avenue for boosting foreign exchange reserves and reducing the trade deficit. Analysts have long argued that with the right policy framework and investment climate, the island nation's mineral resources could rival its traditional export sectors in terms of revenue generation.

The government is expected to follow up the discussion with specific policy measures and an action plan aimed at operationalising the objectives outlined in the National Mineral Policy 2026, with a strong focus on responsible and sustainable extraction practices.

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