Three Suspects Including Two Pakistanis Nabbed in Colombo Hotel Drug Bust Involving 463kg of Crystal Meth

Authorities have arrested three suspects, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Colombo hotel, where approximately 463 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine — commonly known as ICE — was recovered.

Major Haul Uncovered in Colombo

The operation marks one of the most significant drug busts in recent Sri Lankan history, with the sheer volume of the seized narcotics raising serious concerns about the country being used as a transit hub for international drug trafficking networks.

Law enforcement officials moved in on the hotel premises, leading to the detention of the three individuals. The two Pakistani nationals are believed to have played a central role in the alleged trafficking operation, though investigations remain ongoing to determine the full extent of the network involved.

Crystal Meth: A Growing Threat

Crystal methamphetamine is a highly addictive and destructive illegal substance that has seen a sharp rise in trafficking activity across South and Southeast Asia in recent years. Sri Lankan authorities have increasingly found themselves at the frontline of efforts to intercept large consignments passing through the region.

Total quantity seized: 463 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Number of suspects arrested: Three

Nationalities involved: Two Pakistani nationals and one other suspect

Location of arrest: A hotel in Colombo

Investigations Underway

The suspects are currently in custody as investigators work to trace the origins of the consignment and identify any additional individuals linked to the operation. Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the intended destination of the drugs or the specific hotel where the arrests took place.

This seizure underscores the determination of Sri Lankan law enforcement to combat transnational drug trafficking and protect the country from being exploited by international criminal syndicates.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses. The case is likely to draw significant attention given the scale of the seizure and the involvement of foreign nationals.