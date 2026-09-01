Sri Lanka Still Failing Victims of Past Abuses, Human Rights Watch Warns

HRW Report Condemns Persistent Impunity for Wartime and Political Crimes

Human Rights Watch has issued a damning assessment of Sri Lanka's commitment to accountability, concluding that the country continues to lack the genuine political will necessary to prosecute serious human rights abuses committed in the past, including those carried out during the decades-long civil war and in the years that followed.

A Pattern of Broken Promises

The international rights organisation's report, bluntly titled "Not Genuine with Justice," argues that successive Sri Lankan governments have repeatedly made pledges to deliver accountability to victims and their families, only to fall short when it came to meaningful legal action. Despite numerous transitional justice commitments made to the United Nations Human Rights Council over the years, prosecutions of those allegedly responsible for grave abuses remain virtually nonexistent.

HRW contends that this is not merely a matter of institutional incapacity, but rather a deliberate unwillingness on the part of the Sri Lankan state to hold powerful individuals — particularly members of the military and political establishment — accountable under the law.

Victims Left Without Redress

The report highlights the profound impact of this impunity on survivors and the families of victims, many of whom have spent years, and in some cases decades, searching for truth and justice. Among the key concerns raised are:

The failure to credibly investigate alleged war crimes and enforced disappearances linked to the final stages of the armed conflict against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The continued absence of prosecutions related to extrajudicial killings and torture documented during and after the war.

The lack of a functioning, independent investigative mechanism capable of pursuing cases against high-ranking officials.

Ongoing intimidation and harassment faced by witnesses, victims, and civil society activists who seek to pursue accountability.

International Scrutiny Intensifies

Sri Lanka remains under scrutiny at the UN Human Rights Council, where a dedicated monitoring mechanism continues to gather evidence of alleged atrocities for potential future legal proceedings. HRW has urged member states to maintain and strengthen this international oversight, warning that without external pressure, domestic accountability efforts are unlikely to gain momentum.

The Sri Lankan government's consistent failure to prosecute those responsible for past abuses sends a dangerous message — that perpetrators can act with impunity while victims are left without justice or acknowledgement.

Government Position Under Fire

Sri Lankan authorities have historically rejected international characterisations of wartime conduct, maintaining that the military acted within the bounds of a legitimate counter-terrorism operation. Officials have periodically announced domestic accountability initiatives, but critics argue these have been cosmetic exercises designed to appease the international community rather than deliver real justice.

Human rights advocates warn that time is running out for many victims, particularly elderly parents of the disappeared who continue to protest across the North and East of the country, demanding to know the fate of their loved ones.

Call for Urgent Action

HRW is calling on the Sri Lankan government to take immediate, concrete steps toward establishing credible accountability processes, including independent judicial mechanisms and full cooperation with international investigative bodies. The organisation also urges the international community not to allow diplomatic and economic considerations to overshadow the long-standing demand for justice from Sri Lanka's most vulnerable communities.

For the thousands of families still waiting for answers, the message from this latest report is a sobering one — that without a fundamental shift in political will, genuine justice remains a distant prospect.