Senior Officer Roshan Amarasinghe Takes Helm at Criminal Investigation Department

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Roshan Amarasinghe has been appointed as the new Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), marking a significant leadership change at one of Sri Lanka's most prominent law enforcement divisions.

The appointment places SSP Amarasinghe at the head of an institution that plays a central role in investigating high-profile criminal cases across the island, including matters of national importance.

The CID functions as a specialised investigative arm of the Sri Lanka Police, handling complex criminal inquiries that go beyond the scope of routine police work. The directorship of the department is widely regarded as one of the most consequential positions within the country's law enforcement hierarchy.

No further details regarding the circumstances or timing of the transition from the previous leadership have been made available at this stage.

The Sri Lanka Police has yet to issue a formal public statement elaborating on the scope of SSP Amarasinghe's mandate or the priorities that will guide the department under his direction.

Further details are expected to emerge as the new director assumes his duties and the department continues its ongoing investigative work.

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