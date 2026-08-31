Dengue Cases Continue to Demand Vigilance Across Sri Lanka as Week 34 Report Released

Sri Lanka's National Dengue Control Unit has released its latest weekly situational report covering the period from 17th to 23rd August 2026, marking the 34th epidemiological week of the year. The update serves as a continued reminder that dengue fever remains a pressing public health concern across the island.

Ongoing Monitoring Efforts

Health authorities have maintained consistent surveillance operations throughout the country as part of efforts to track the spread of the mosquito-borne illness. The weekly reporting mechanism allows officials to identify high-risk areas and mobilise resources in a timely manner.

Public Health Reminder

The National Dengue Control Unit continues to urge the public to take proactive steps in eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces. Key preventive measures recommended by health officials include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and discarded tyres

Ensuring proper coverage of water storage vessels

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, particularly during peak mosquito activity hours

Seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

A Year-Round Threat

Dengue fever has long posed a significant challenge to Sri Lanka's public health system, with transmission occurring throughout the year and typically intensifying during and after rainy seasons. Health authorities stress that community participation is essential to reducing the burden of the disease.

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites is not solely the responsibility of health workers — every household plays a critical role in controlling dengue transmission within their community.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through updates from the Ministry of Health and to cooperate fully with any local vector control operations conducted in their areas.