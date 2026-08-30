Fuel Relief for Sri Lankans as CEYPETCO Slashes Petrol Prices From Midnight

Sri Lankan motorists received welcome news on Wednesday as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) announced a reduction in petrol prices, taking effect from midnight on the 30th.

What Is Changing at the Pump?

CEYPETCO confirmed that both Petrol 92 and Petrol 95 Octane will see price cuts, providing some financial relief to commuters and vehicle owners across the island who have been grappling with elevated fuel costs.

Petrol 92 will drop by Rs. 15 per litre, falling from Rs. 414 to Rs. 399.

Petrol 95 Octane will also see a reduction, with revised pricing coming into effect at the same time.

Relief for Everyday Commuters

The price reduction is expected to offer meaningful savings for the millions of Sri Lankans who depend on petrol-powered vehicles for their daily commutes, as well as for small business operators and transport service providers whose overheads are directly tied to fuel costs.

Fuel pricing in Sri Lanka has remained a sensitive issue in recent years, with frequent revisions reflecting fluctuations in global oil markets and the country's ongoing efforts to stabilise its economy following a severe financial crisis.

Effective From Midnight

Motorists are advised that the new prices will be enforced at filling stations island-wide from midnight on the 30th. Those looking to benefit from the reduced rates should be aware that any fuel purchased prior to midnight will still be charged at the existing rates.

CEYPETCO has not indicated any changes to diesel prices at this stage. Further announcements regarding other fuel categories are expected to be communicated separately by the corporation.